What the papers say – September 25 By Press Association September 25 2021, 4.55am What the papers say – September 25 (PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Cobra-level response demanded as ministers meet over lorry driver shortage What the papers say – September 24 Cost of living crunch: What happens if your energy firm goes bust? What the papers say – September 23