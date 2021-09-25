Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
California to remove the ‘offensive’ word ‘alien’ from its laws

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 4.56am
California will remove the word 'alien' from its state laws after Governor Gavin Newsom called it 'an offensive term for a human being' that has 'fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative' (Nick Otto/AP)
California will remove the word ‘alien’ from its state laws after Governor Gavin Newsom called it ‘an offensive term for a human being’ that has ‘fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative’ (Nick Otto/AP)

California will remove the word “alien” from its state laws after Governor Gavin Newsom called it “an offensive term for a human being” that has “fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative”.

Mr Newsom on Friday signed a law that removes the word from various sections of the California state code. California passed laws in 2015 and 2016 that removed the word from the state’s labor and education code.

But the law signed on Friday finishes the job by removing the word from all state laws, with it to be replaced with terms like “non-citizen” or “immigrant”.

“By changing this term, we are ensuring California’s laws reflect our state’s values,” Mr Newsom said.

The federal government has used the term “alien” to describe people in the US who are not citizens since at least 1798 with the passage of the “Aliens and Sedition Acts.”

But Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, a Democrat from the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Arleta, said the word “has become weaponised and has been used in place of explicitly racial slurs to dehumanise immigrants.”

“The words we say and the language we adopt in our laws matter — this racist term ‘alien’ must be removed from California statute immediately,” Ms Rivas said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shows media a package of information
California Governor Gavin Newsom (Ron Holman/The Times-Delta/AP)

Governments, libraries and news agencies have been updating its immigration language in recent years.

The Associated Press updated its widely used stylebook in 2013 to advise against using the phrase “illegal alien” or “illegal immigrant”, while Harvard Library announced in March it was removing the phrase “illegal alien” from its cataloguing language.

And in April, US President Joe Biden ordered federal immigration agencies to stop referring to migrants as “aliens.”

The change is California’s latest effort to modernise the language of its laws.

Mr Newsom signed laws earlier this year to insert gender neutral language in laws about the California Conservation Corps and statewide elected officers.

