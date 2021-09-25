Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On This Day in 2013 – Sir Ben Ainslie steers Team USA to remarkable comeback win

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 7.19am
Sir Ben Ainslie helped Team Oracle USA comeback from 8-1 down to claim their 34th America’s Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Ben Ainslie helped steer Oracle Team USA to their 34th America’s Cup to complete one of the most remarkable sporting comebacks at San Francisco Bay on this day in 2013.

Team New Zealand led 8-1 and needed one more win to clinch the America’s Cup before four-time Olympic gold medalist Ainslie came on board for the USA to help the team win eight consecutive races and pick up one of the most memorable victories in the cup’s history.

The then 36-year-old took his side over the finishing line 44 seconds ahead of the opposition in a race which featured both teams in a match-point situation for the first time since the format changed to best-of-17 in 1995.

Sailing – Americas Cup – Day Three – Portsmouth
Sir Ben Ainslie was knighted for his services to sailing before the memorable comeback (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He was the first British sailor to be on the winning boat in the America’s Cup since Charlie Barr in 1903.

Ainslie said: “It is huge for the team and for me personally. As a kid I dreamt of one day being involved in the America’s Cup.

“I grew up down in Falmouth in Cornwall and used to watch Peter De Savary’s America’s Cup boats training, so to win it is unbelievable and perhaps one day we can see a British team winning it.”

Ainslie received a knighthood for his services to sailing in what was described the ‘proudest moment of his life’, just a matter of months before the historic comeback in California.

