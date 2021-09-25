Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Coronavirus still poses considerable hazard to UK – Professor Van-Tam

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 9.22am Updated: September 26 2021, 5.09am
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam criticised celebrities who spread disinformation about Covid-19 (Alberto Pezzali/PA)
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam criticised celebrities who spread disinformation about Covid-19 (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

Coronavirus still poses a “considerable hazard” to the UK over the coming months, according to England’s deputy chief medical officer.

Speaking to the Guardian, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam used his signature metaphors to explain why people should not consider the pandemic over despite the success of the vaccine rollout.

Prof Van-Tam, 57, also urged the public to listen to scientists for medical advice rather than celebrities like US rapper Nicki Minaj.

More than 78 million vaccinations have been delivered, meaning nearly nine in 10 adults have had their first dose, but the Prof Van-Tam used a train metaphor to illustrate why the pandemic is not over yet.

He said: “It’s as if there was this big express train that came down the east coast mainline, but, actually, the final destination is the last stop in Scotland somewhere.

“Of course, as you go down that rail journey, the line speeds decrease, they get a bit more twisty and turny, there are more stops, and false endings.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“We’re still in the pandemic period and I think the period of considerable hazard is going to last for several more months.”

Prof Van-Tam also took aim at celebrities spreading disinformation about Covid-19.

US rapper Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, sparked a global backlash after tweeting she knew of someone whose testicles became swollen after getting the vaccine.

Prof Van-Tam compared taking a singer’s advice on coronavirus to asking a plumber to fix a computer.

He said: “If your gaming PC develops a fault, don’t take it to a plumber and ask them to fix it.”

The professor also told the Guardian the pandemic period had been “very challenging” for him and his colleagues, describing it as “nothing that any of us signed up for”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]