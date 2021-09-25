Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Clubs pay tribute to Len Ashurst

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 12.32pm
Sunderland will hold a minute’s applause in tribute to Len Ashurst (PA Archive)
Sunderland will hold a minute’s applause in tribute to Len Ashurst (PA Archive)

Former Sunderland defender and Newport manager Len Ashurst has died at the age of 82.

Ashurst made 409 appearances for the Black Cats – a club record for an outfield player – before moving into management.

He led Newport to the European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals in 1981 and eventually returned to Sunderland, whom he took to the 1985 League Cup final.

Ashurst’s former clubs led the tributes, with Sunderland announcing they will hold a minute’s applause prior to Saturday’s match against Bolton.

Former goalkeeper Jim Montgomery, the only Sunderland player to surpass Ashurst’s playing record, told the club’s official website: “As a player, Lennie would have kicked his granny because he was a winner.”

Newport tweeted: “Newport County AFC is saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Len Ashurst.

“Our thoughts are with Len’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Ashurst ended his playing career at Hartlepool, whom he also later managed, and also had managerial spells at Gillingham, Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier