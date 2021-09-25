Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger hit the beer as USA take commanding lead

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 8.41pm
Justin Thomas got the party started (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger made an early start on their Ryder Cup celebrations by downing cans of beer on the first tee at Whistling Straits.

Both players were left out of the Saturday afternoon fourballs, but with the United States holding a 9-3 lead they clearly felt in the mood to get the party started as they whipped up the home fans.

Some of the cans of beer thrown into the grandstand by the players were thrown back and Thomas picked one up and turned his baseball cap backwards before getting down on one knee and slugging most of the contents.

The former world number one then slammed the largely empty can into the ground as Berger also downed his beer to the delight of the gallery.

Thomas had earlier partnered Jordan Spieth to a foursomes victory over Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, having lost to Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm in the same format on Friday.

“It means a lot because, first off, we probably need to for the amount of grief we give Strick (Steve Stricker) for wanting to play together,” Thomas said.

“We just have a lot of confidence in each other. We know each other’s games which means a lot in terms of asking questions and whatnot.

“It’s so fun and I’m glad we can get a full point because we actually played a lot better yesterday and ran into a bit of a buzzsaw, but we grinded it out today.”

