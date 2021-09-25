Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurgen Klopp says Brentford were worthy of their point in ‘wild’ 3-3 draw

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 10.03pm
Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford were worthy of their point (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford were worthy of their point (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford deserved their point after a “wild” 3-3 draw in west London.

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to sting the Bees, who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless match.

Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.

Instead they moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.

But Klopp knows his side will not face many tougher trips all season, with vibrant Brentford leading through Ethan Pinnock and, following goals from Diogo Jota and Salah, equalising through Vitaly Janelt.

Then, when Curtis Jones smashed Liverpool ahead again, Bees sub Yoane Wissa came up with another equaliser.

“It was a wild game,” said Klopp. “Offensively I’m really happy, in moments we played some of the best football we’ve played this season against a really well-organised side.

“But obviously we struggled with their long balls, and I was not too happy with how we started the game, that’s how we conceded a goal.

“We reacted well, scored some really nice goals and in the second half controlled the game better.

Mohamed Salah (left) scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool
Mohamed Salah (left) scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)

“The third goal from Curtis was outstanding but because we didn’t finish the game off the door stayed open, and they used it.

“But they deserve their three goals and deserved a point. They could have scored one more, we could have had four or five more.”

Salah’s milestone strike was initially ruled out for offside, but then given by VAR to bring up his ton.

“That’s exceptional,” added Klopp. “We all know that. When people look back people will speak about players in this team and they will speak about Mo.

Thomas Frank's side hit back twice
Thomas Frank’s side hit back twice (Adam Davy/PA)

“But I know Mo, he’s in the dressing room thinking about two chances he missed. Maybe now he’ll be fastest to 150.”

Ivan Toney could have even won it for Brentford but his late strike was ruled out for offside.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said: “It was a fantastic game. We went toe to toe with a top team, an unbelievably attacking side with a fantastic manager, and we managed to draw 3-3 and could have even won it in the end.

“Coming back twice showed unbelievable character. We were behind, we wanted to get a point at least. We wanted to go for more and we had massive belief we could get something from this game.

“I’m crazy, crazy proud of the performance of the players.”

