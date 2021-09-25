Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bryson DeChambeau called ‘classless’ for complaints over putt not being conceded

By Press Association
September 25 2021, 10.29pm
Bryson DeChambeau was branded “classless” (Jeff Robertson/AP)
Bryson DeChambeau was branded “classless” after appearing to complain about a European decision not to concede a putt early in his Ryder Cup fourballs match on Saturday.

The American, playing alongside Scottie Scheffler, was left with a short putt to halve the opening hole after Viktor Hovland missed a chance to give himself and Tommy Fleetwood an early lead.

DeChambeau duly rolled the ball into the hole but did not seem happy that he had been made to do so as he laid his putter on ground after taking his shot.

Even though DeChambeau was using an elongated putter, the gesture was meant to indicate the putt had been “inside the leather”, or shorter than the distance from club head to bottom of the grip and could have been conceded.

DeChambeau was unhappy at being made to putt
DeChambeau was unhappy at being made to putt (Anthony Behar/PA)

“Come on Bryson, that’s just not good,” said revered American coach Butch Harmon, who was on commentary duties for Sky Sports. “It’s not right, we don’t need it. Just play golf. Classless.”

Former European captain Paul McGinley added: “This is out of order in my view. Come on, just get on with it.

“I guess we shouldn’t make too much of a deal of it. It was just a bit of petulance.”

It was the second such incident of the day after another American, Justin Thomas, did something similar during his and Jordan Spieth’s foursomes win over Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger.

