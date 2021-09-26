Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie Vardy scores own goal but fires double to rescue Leicester point

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 3.43am
Leicester’s Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his second goal against Burnley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie Vardy scored an own goal but still rescued a point for Leicester and kept winless Burnley waiting for their first victory of the season.

The striker put through his own net for the first time in his career but his brace ensured the Foxes grabbed a 2-2 draw.

Maxwel Cornet’s goal left Burnley on the brink of their first win at Leicester for 14 years before Vardy struck with five minutes left.

Chris Wood thought he had stolen the points in stoppage time when he headed in but the goal was correctly ruled out by VAR for offside.

The draw kept the battling Clarets, who impressed with their defensive resolve, in the Premier League drop zone while the Foxes sit 12th.

Matt Lowton set the tone early when he produced a fine block to deny Harvey Barnes when he arrived to meet Ademola Lookman’s cross

Youri Tielemans drilled over before teeing up Vardy, only for the striker to head over after 10 minutes.

The forward, making his 400th career appearance, should have scored and he marked his milestone in the worst possible fashion by giving Burnley a 12th-minute lead.

The Clarets had been bright going forward and when Cornet won a corner, Ashley Westwood swung it in and Vardy, at the near post, glanced the ball past his own keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester mounted a response and Barnes tested Nick Pope from distance as the hosts dominated the ball.

Burnley held firm, although they needed Lowton to be in the right place to brilliantly block Vardy’s close-range effort after Ricardo Pereira was allow to deliver from the right.

The striker would have been forgiven for thinking it was not his day but he came good eight minutes before the break.

Referee Chris Kavanagh played a good advantage after Barnes was clobbered and when Tielemans fed Vardy his first-time effort found the bottom corner.

Yet, just three minutes later, Burnley stunned the Foxes again when Cornet grabbed his first Clarets goal.

The industrious Vydra wriggled free on the right and his deep cross found Cornet to arrow a fine volley past Schmeichel from 12 yards.

But Burnley suffered a blow when the Ivory Coast international was forced to limp off soon after with a hamstring injury – not before being booked for time wasting having come back on the pitch for treatment.

It would have been a relief for the Foxes’ defence, again struggling without the influential Jonny Evans, who continues to battle a foot problem.

That was recognised by Brendan Rodgers, who went to a back three at the break as Timothy Castagne replaced Pereira.

Leicester, though, failed to rediscover composure after the restart with Schmeichel particularly guilty of poor decision making and battling Burnley remained equal to their threat.

James Tarkowski frustrated Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced as Leicester tried to find a second leveller.

Again, they dominated possession but failed to force Pope into any meaningful save with Iheanacho seeing a shot blocked.

Rodgers’ decision to replaced Lookman with James Maddison was met with jeers from the home fans to underline their frustrations.

Tarkowski headed Tielemans’ drive behind with seven minutes left and, just as it looked like Burnley would hold on, Vardy struck again.

Iheanacho put him clear on the left and, when Pope raced out, the striker rounded him to roll in the equaliser.

There was still time for more drama in stoppage time when Wood headed in but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

