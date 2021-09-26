Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Corbyn accuses Labour leadership of ‘turning its back’ on members

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 7.12am
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has told young people they “don’t have to live without power or without hope” but warned the current leadership of the party was “turning its back” on the opportunity for change.

Speaking to a Young Labour rally at the party’s conference in Brighton, the former leader took another opportunity to criticise the current leadership, claiming that while members were promised unity, “instead we are given division”.

He said: “Empowerment was promised to our movement, not stitching up the rules for future leadership elections to prevent the Labour Party truly standing for the many, not the few.”

According to details released ahead of the event, Mr Corbyn said: “Our movement has the ideas to change the world for the better. I look around this room at the energy and enthusiasm of young people, and I’m given great hope.

“You are a generation that won’t just put up with what you’re given – insecurity, a dying planet and grotesque inequality. You know that you don’t have to live without power or without hope. When we come together, we know that things can and they will change.”

He told Young Labour, which is on the left of the party, that “our party’s leadership seems to be turning its back on that hope for a more equal, democratic and sustainable future”.

He said: “In the last leadership election, our members and unions were promised unity, but instead we are given division. We were promised 10 pledges – and where are they?

“We were promised effective opposition, but instead the Tories have been given a free pass time and again.

Jeremy Corbyn and Sir Keir Starmer (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Empowerment was promised to our movement, not stitching up the rules for future leadership elections to prevent the Labour Party truly standing for the many, not the few.”

Mr Corbyn said although Sir Keir’s planned changes to leadership election had been dropped after fierce opposition from unions, that “we have seen the leadership’s true colours”.

He added: “If we want the Labour Party to be a vehicle to win elections to confront the climate emergency and redistribute wealth and power to the many from the few, then we need to come together and get organised.

“There is another way forward, for the Labour Party and Britain, that is based in peace and justice, in the policies the majority of people actually want, not what the establishment and its media mouthpieces insist they should want.

“If our leadership won’t champion that path, our movement must and will.”

