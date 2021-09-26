Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Roger Federer looking ahead after latest round of knee surgery

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 1.16pm
Roger Federer, centre, waves to the crowd while watching the Laver Cup (Elise Amendola/AP)
Roger Federer, centre, waves to the crowd while watching the Laver Cup (Elise Amendola/AP)

Roger Federer feels the worst is behind him after a third right knee operation but admits he will not be back on court for several more months.

The 40-year-old opted to go under the knife again following a Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by Hubert Hurkacz this summer – only his fifth tournament back after two operations and more than a year out.

Speaking at the Laver Cup in Boston, which he travelled to as a spectator despite still being on crutches, Federer said: “I was just nowhere near where I wanted to be to play at the top, top level.

“But I tried my best and, at the end, too much is too much. Now I’ve just got to take it step by step. I’ve got to first walk again properly, run properly and then do the sidesteps and all the agility work and then eventually I’ve got to be back on the tennis court.

“But it’s going to take me a few more months and then we’ll see how things are at some point next year.”

Federer has spoken of wanting to play in the Laver Cup – the Ryder Cup-style Team Europe versus Team World event that was his brainchild – next year, while he will surely want another crack at Wimbledon if possible.

The Swiss star added: “I’ve got to take my time. I don’t want to rush into anything at this point. This is also for my life. I want to make sure I can do everything I want to do later on. There’s no rush with anything, so I’m actually in a really good place. I think the worst is behind me.”

