Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Nick Kyrgios unsure how long he will keep playing tennis

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 1.51pm
Nick Kyrgios has played his last match of 2021 (Elise Amendola/AP)
Nick Kyrgios has played his last match of 2021 (Elise Amendola/AP)

Nick Kyrgios dropped more hints about retirement and revealed he will call time on his season after the Laver Cup.

The Australian is part of Team World at the Ryder Cup-style event taking place in Boston but defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas will be his final action of a sparse 2021.

Kyrgios, who is playing in only his eighth event of the year, said in his post-match press conference: “Definitely this is my last event of the year.

“I need to go back home. I’ve been travelling for four and a half months now. My mum is not doing too well with her health. I’d like to go back and see her.

“I’m not one of those players that’s going to go hunting for points or hunting for accolades. I feel like I’ve got nothing left to prove to myself. I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved.

“Obviously, I’ll get my body right and I’ll start my pre-season, spend time with my family for the Australian Open, and then go from there.”

Kyrgios’ ranking has dropped to 95 from a high of 13 five years ago and he could yet need a wild card to get into his home grand slam.

Nick Kyrgios hits a serve at the Laver Cup
Nick Kyrgios hits a serve at the Laver Cup (Elise Amendola/AP)

The 26-year-old has never hidden his ambivalence towards the sport and the life of a professional tennis player, and the difficulties presented by the coronavirus pandemic have seen his commitment waver further.

His talent has never been in question but maximising it in terms of ranking or titles does not appear to be on Kyrgios’ agenda, and he said: “I don’t know how much longer I will be around tennis.

“I’m not going to lie, I think this is my last year I will probably play Laver Cup. There’s an amazing amount of talent around the world.

“As long as I’m on the court, I will try and give my best, but I’m not going to lie and say that I’m going to plan to play four, five more years on tour. That’s just not me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]