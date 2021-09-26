Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Cressida Dick remembers Matt Ratana at National Police Memorial Day service

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 4.43pm
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick speaks during the National Police Memorial Day Service at Lincoln Cathedral, Lincoln (Danny Lawson/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick speaks during the National Police Memorial Day Service at Lincoln Cathedral, Lincoln (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dame Cressida Dick has remembered officers including Sergeant Matt Ratana who have died in the line of duty as leaving a legacy of “hope, motivation and inspiration”.

Britain’s most senior police officer addressed bereaved families and colleagues during a National Police Memorial Day (NPMD) service at Lincoln Cathedral, following a short Bible reading by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The service comes the day after the anniversary of Sergeant Matt Ratana’s death.

The 54-year-old Metropolitan Police officer was killed by a handcuffed suspect at a custody suite in Croydon, south London, on September 25 2020.

National Police Memorial Day Service
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick during the National Police Memorial Day Service at Lincoln Cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)

Remembering Sgt Ratana and others who have died, Dame Cressida said: “Our first thought, as mine was on that dreadful morning a year ago yesterday when I woke to be told that one of my officers, Matt, had been shot, is to protect their family and those who love them.

“This year, we sadly add six more families to those we want to protect and support.

“The families of Paul Keany, Chris Miller, Matt Ratana, Darryl Street, Thomas White and Quamar Zaman.

“We will never forget you nor will we ever forget the sacrifice your loved ones made.

“Their lives give us hope, motivation and inspiration that through our police work good can prevail, safety and peace can be secured.

“Each and every one of our fallen colleagues will have helped and protected so many people, brought comfort, justice, safety, hope, reassurance and courage to others. We are proud of them.”

National Police Memorial Day Service
Home Secretary Priti Patel read a passage from the Bible to mark NPMD at Lincoln Cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)

The officers named by Dame Cressida include Sergeant Paul Keany, 44, of Northamptonshire Police who died while on duty on March 11 last year and whose death was “not treated as suspicious” according to the force.

Metropolitan Police Constable Christopher Miller died in a crash as he rode a motorbike on his way to work on September 15 last year, the Met Police Federation said.

The Scottish Police Memorial Trust listed Constable Thomas White, who served Police Scotland for 29 years, on their roll of honour, saying he “collapsed and died while walking home from duty” on February 10.

Constable Darryl Street of the Civil Nuclear Constabulary died in a car crash on January 14 aged 59, according to Cumbria Constabulary where he also previously served as an officer.

Greater Manchester Police Federation said Constable Quamar Zaman died aged 38 on March 25.

Speaking at the service, Priti Patel read Corinthians 13, a passage on the subject of love from the New Testament of the Bible.

National Police Memorial Day Service
Bereaved families and colleagues attended the National Police Memorial Day Service at Lincoln Cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to police officers who have died in a message on Twitter.

Boris Johnson said: “No words can adequately do justice to the debt we as a nation owe fallen police officers.

“Without their dedication and willingness to run toward danger we simply would not be able to live our lives in safety and security.

“It’s something we must never take for granted.”

The Lincoln service was led by Reverend Canon David Wilbraham MBE, who said: “On this National Police Memorial Day, we give thanks for the bravery, courage and sacrifice of officers who since British policing began, have died on duty.”

A National Police Memorial roll of honour in London lists all the officers who have been killed by criminal acts in the line of duty since 1680.

The roll records more than 1,600 officers who have died while performing vital tasks such as foiling terrorists, quelling rioters and marshalling protests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier