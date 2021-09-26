Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Rahm’s unbeaten record under threat as Europe fight for Ryder Cup lifeline

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 7.39pm
Jon Rahm faced an early deficit in his singles match with Scottie Scheffler in the Ryder Cup (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
World number one Jon Rahm faced an uphill battle to maintain his unbeaten record as Europe sought to pull off another Ryder Cup miracle on the final day at Whistling Straits.

Trailing 11-5, Padraig Harrington’s team needed a comeback greater than the one produced at Medinah in 2012 to retain the trophy, with the United States needing just three and a half points from the 12 singles.

Rahm had been in brilliant form over the first two days, partnering Sergio Garcia to three wins and also halving his match alongside Tyrrell Hatton, but quickly found himself four down to an inspired Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler birdied the first four holes before Rahm was able to stop the rot with a birdie of his own on the fifth, but there was also plenty of other red on the board to the delight of the home fans.

Patrick Cantlay was three up on Shane Lowry in match two, Bryson DeChambeau drove the green on the first and made eagle as he moved into a two-hole lead on Garcia and Collin Morikawa won three holes in a row to overturn an early deficit to Viktor Hovland.

The good news for Europe was that Rory McIlroy looked to have rediscovered his form as he led Xander Schauffele by two holes with eight to play, but it looked to be too little, too late after three previous defeats for the former world number one.

McIlroy had also lost his last two singles matches when going out first, but Harrington told Sky Sports: “Clearly Rory is a champion so let him go and lead.

“He has led this team quite a bit and has done a job amongst the team so why not? Put him out there and see what he can do. If he can take Xander down, who is obviously playing well, that is a great bit of inspiration for the team.

“He wanted it (the first spot), that’s for sure, but it was our decision at the end of the day. Everyone is happy with where they are playing for sure.”

