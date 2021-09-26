Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

I love my team-mates so much – Rory McIlroy emotional after Ryder Cup struggles

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 9.21pm
Rory McIlroy choked back tears after winning his singles match at the Ryder Cup (Charlie Neibergall/AP).
Rory McIlroy choked back tears after winning his singles match at the Ryder Cup (Charlie Neibergall/AP).

Rory McIlroy broke down in tears during an emotional interview after salvaging some personal pride from a disappointing Ryder Cup with a singles victory on Sunday.

The four-time major winner had been expected to lead the European challenge at Whistling Straits but suffered three defeats as he failed to fire over the first two days.

He rallied to beat Xander Schauffele 3 and 2 in the singles but the European team looked set to lose heavily to the United States.

Asked about his experience, McIlroy struggled to get his words out as he choked back the tears on live TV.

“I just… I love being a part of this team,” the Northern Irishman, who was playing his sixth Ryder Cup, said on Sky Sports. “I love my team-mates so much. I should have done more for them this week.

“I am glad I put a point on the board for Europe today, but I just can’t wait to get another shot at this.

“It is… by far the best experience in golf and I hope little boys and girls watching this today aspire to play in this or the Solheim Cup because there is nothing better than being part of a team, especially the bond we have in Europe.

“No matter what happens after this I am proud of every single one of the players that played this week, I am proud of our captain and vice-captains.

“I just wish I could have done a little more for the team. It has been a tough week.”

McIlroy further underlined his love for the Ryder Cup in another interview with American broadcaster NBC, and said he was not ashamed to cry about the matter.

“I’ve never cried about what I’ve done as an individual,” he said. “I don’t give a ****.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier