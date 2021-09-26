Starmer pops to pub to watch Arsenal win north London derby By Press Association September 26 2021, 9.50pm Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to members of the public as he watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton (PA) Sir Keir Starmer took a break from the Labour Party conference to watch Arsenal thrash arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners beat Spurs 3-1, although Sir Keir missed most of the action as he only caught the closing minutes of the clash. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA) The Labour leader was at The Font pub in Brighton, where his party is having its conference. Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watching the football (Stefan Rousseau/PA) It was a better result for the Labour leader than the traditional conference football game between the party and political journalists. The lobby reporters secured a 5-1 win against the Labour team. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Starmer faces fresh battle with Labour left after McDonald resignation Starmer expected to wrangle with the left after shadow cabinet resignation Labour would put ‘eyes and ears on the ground’ with neighbourhood policing plan Labour would put ‘eyes and ears on the ground’ with neighbourhood policing plan