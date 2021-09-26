Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer pops to pub to watch Arsenal win north London derby

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 9.50pm
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to members of the public as he watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer took a break from the Labour Party conference to watch Arsenal thrash arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners beat Spurs 3-1, although Sir Keir missed most of the action as he only caught the closing minutes of the clash.

Labour Party Conference 2021
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader was at The Font pub in Brighton, where his party is having its conference.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watching the football (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It was a better result for the Labour leader than the traditional conference football game between the party and political journalists.

The lobby reporters secured a 5-1 win against the Labour team.

