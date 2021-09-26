Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Millions of diabetes tests missed in first six months of pandemic – research

By Press Association
September 26 2021, 11.40pm
An estimated 2.5 million blood tests to diagnose diabetes were missed during the first six months of the pandemic, according to a study by The Benchmarking Partnership.

The research group also said a further 1.4 million routine blood tests which enable diabetic people to manage their condition were missed or delayed from the day of the first national lockdown on March 23, until September 30 2020.

This figure includes 500,000 tests for people considered to have high blood glucose levels, which increases their risk of serious problems like heart attacks, kidney disease, blindness and nerve damage.

The estimates are based on data extrapolated from six testing centres which support 3.6 million people in Britain, from October 2017 to September 2020.

Director of The Benchmarking Partnership, David Holland, said people with diabetes have been more likely to suffer with coronavirus because they have not had access to the crucial tests.

He said: “As many as a third of Covid-19 deaths in the UK have been people with diabetes, and more may be at risk of the worst of the virus’ effects because so many have been unable to manage their diabetes effectively or have gone undiagnosed.

“Uncontrolled diabetes wreaks havoc on the body.

“Failure to focus on the wider implications for people with diabetes and other groups with chronic conditions may put them at increased risk of poor outcomes from Covid-19, as well as longer-term health problems.”

He added: “Covid-19 caused more damage than we realised.

“Access to GP services became particularly difficult during the pandemic, with GP practices cancelling or postponing appointments for routine testing and review as the country went into lockdown.”

Nikki Joule, policy manager at charity Diabetes UK, said the figures were “incredibly concerning”.

She added: “Early diagnosis of diabetes is vital in reducing the risk of potentially life-altering complications, such as heart attack and stroke.

“For those already living with the condition, blood tests provide crucial insight into how their diabetes is being managed, helping people understand, monitor and reduce their risk of developing complications.

“Diabetes is serious, and as we emerge from the pandemic, we know that many people are still waiting for a diabetes blood test or to see their diabetes team.”

Ms Joule welcomed the Government’s recent commitment to invest more in preventing type 2 diabetes, but said it must “urgently address” the backlog in routine care.

