Sadiq Khan tells Labour to ‘stick together’ to defeat the Tories

Labour needs to stop internal fighting to have a chance of winning the “real prize” of power at the next general election, the mayor of London has said.

Sadiq Khan urged Labour members to “stick together” and put aside their differences amid a conference where divisions in the party have again come to the fore.

In a speech in Brighton on Monday, Mr Khan said Labour is making a difference to people’s lives in London and across the country.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added: “But if we want to build the fairer, more equal, greener future Britain deserves, we know that winning the next general election is the real prize, and to get there we must unite.

“We must stick together.

“We must focus all our energy on taking the fight to the Tories and work towards a Labour government, with Keir Starmer in Downing Street.

“Because Labour, in power, delivers real change.”

Mr Khan also urged the party to build on its success in local government and used his speech to launch a retrofit revolution in the capital.