Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

600,000 children submit entries to stamp design contest hailing pandemic heroes

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 12.40am
One of the stamps designed by schoolchildren (Royal Mail/PA)
One of the stamps designed by schoolchildren (Royal Mail/PA)

A record number of schoolchildren have submitted entries to a competition to design new Royal Mail stamps to recognise heroes of the pandemic.

More than 600,000 designs were sent from almost 7,500 schools, with 120 regional finalists being chosen.

A stamp designed by a schoolchild
Vaccine creators and those who delivered the jab were chosen in this design (Royal Mail/PA)

The previous highest number of entries received for a stamp design competition was 239,374 for Royal Mail’s Christmas Stamp Design Competition in 2013.

Children aged four to 14 were asked to think about who their heroes were and to design a stamp in their honour.

The designs received celebrate heroes including NHS workers, parents, carers, refuse collectors, cleaning staff, teachers, supermarket workers, public transport staff, delivery drivers and postmen and postwomen.

A stamp designed by a schoolchild
Captain Sir Tom Moore was among those featured (Royal Mail/PA)

Also depicted on the designs were volunteers who have helped in their local communities or raised money for charity, including Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “It is of great credit to the children of this country that in world record breaking numbers they picked up their paintbrushes, pens and paints and paid artistic tribute to the heroes of our coronavirus response.

“Their brilliant efforts represent the collective gratitude of the nation to everyone who went above and beyond during the pandemic.

“Congratulations to all those who have made it to the next round and thank you to everyone who has taken part and to the teams at Royal Mail for managing this record number of entries.”

A stamp designed by a schoolchild
This stamp design pays tribute to food producers (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson said: “We would like to thank all of the 606,049 children who submitted such brilliant designs to the competition.

“We have been amazed and impressed by the sheer volume of entries, and to have achieved a Guinness World Records title in the process shows how much the UK’s children value those heroes who have kept the nation moving during such a difficult period.”

From the 120 regional finalists, a panel of judges will now determine the winning 24 regional designs in November.

Eight winning images will be chosen as official Royal Mail stamps and will appear on millions of items of mail across the UK when they are issued in spring 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier