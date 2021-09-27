Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 5.04am
USA fans had plenty to cheer at the Ryder Cup (Anthony Behar/PA)

The Ryder Cup took centre stage this weekend, and it was a dominant performance from the USA at Whistling Straits.

Lewis Hamilton claimed a landmark victory at the Russian Grand Prix but Anthony Joshua suffered a painful defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk while there were some big stories in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the weekend in pictures.

Team USA celebrate with the Ryder Cup trophy after their crushing victory over Europe at Whistling Straits (Anthony Behar/PA)
Europe’s Tommy Fleetwood looking downcast during a press conference after Europe’s Ryder Cup defeat (Anthony Behar/PA)
A jubilant Xander Schauffele slides down an embankment hill on his way to the podium after Team USA’s Ryder Cup win (Anthony Behar/PA)
Oleksandr Usyk (left) claimed a dominant points victory over Anthony Joshua (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua’s battle scars were on show in his post-fight press conference (Nick Potts/PA)
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. leads into the first corner at the start of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi (Sergei Grits/AP)
Lewis Hamilton claimed his 100th Formula One victory (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)
Brentford’s Sergi Canos and manager Thomas Frank celebrate their 3-3 draw with Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City’s Ruben Dias shows his delight at the final whistle against Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (centre) reacts to his missed penalty against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Arsenal’s third goal in a dominant victory over neighbours Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s Tammy Beaumont raises her bat after scoring a century in the one-day international against New Zealand at Canterbury (Steven Paston/PA)
Chelsea’s Drew Spence celebrates her goal in the 6-1 victory over Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Elisa Balsamo of Italy crosses the finish line ahead of Marianne Vos to win the women’s road race at the World Road Cycling Championships (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Nick Kyrgios hits a serve during the Laver Cup in Boston (Elise Amendola/AP)
Sara Cox (centre) became the first woman to referee a Premiership rugby match when she took charge of Harlequins’ clash with Worcester (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Julian Alaphilippe successfully defended his road race title at the World Road Cycling Championships (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Ansu Fati is held aloft by his Barcelona team-mates after scoring on his return from injury (Joan Monfort/AP)

