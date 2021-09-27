Insulate Britain demonstrators block M25 for sixth time

Insulate Britain protesters have caused disruption on the M25 for the sixth time in a fortnight despite injunctions which mean they could be jailed.

Activists from the group formed a roadblock on the slip road at junction 14 near Heathrow on Monday morning.

A total of 52 protesters arrived at about 8am and were moved to the verge by police.

Some glued themselves to each other barriers, and the tarmac, and blue paint was sprayed onto the road.

The group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, is calling for the Government to insulate homes in the UK to help cut carbon emissions.

Their controversial tactics have led to National Highways being granted injunctions to prevent people obstructing the M25 and A20 following further demonstrations at the Port of Dover on Friday.

The injunctions mean demonstrators could face time in prison for blocking the routes.

Insulate Britain protesters occupied a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

Police have made dozens of arrests since the beginning of the campaign.

Speaking on LBC, Insulate Britain spokeswoman Tracey Mulligan said: “We have certainly got everybody talking about insulation or avoiding the question of insulation.

“We have got people considering that our government is legally failing in their duty to protect us and I think we’re showing that Priti Patel, unfortunately, is trying to scare us with an injunction and that shows her lack of character, not ours.

“You can’t put an injunction on hunger, you can’t put an injunction on physics, and we are terrified for our children’s future and sick of over 8,000 people dying each year from the choice of heating or eating.”

When asked about breaking the injunction, she said: “I wouldn’t say we are happy, we are just putting things into the bigger context. We are tired of over seven million people having to choose between heating or eating and we know that’s going to get worse with the energy crisis that we’re facing now.”

She later told the PA News Agency: “We do have other ways and people prepared to keep stepping forward, so it’s really up to the Government, stop messing around, stop trying to scare people, stop pretending you can’t arrest us, get on with the job.”

Police remove a protester from the roundabout leading from the M25 to Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

In a statement, Insulate Britain spokesman Liam Norton said: “You can throw as many injunctions at us as you like, but we are going nowhere.

“You can raid our savings and confiscate our property. You can deny us our liberty and put us behind bars. But that is only shooting the messenger.

“The truth is that this country is going to hell unless you take emergency action to stop putting carbon into the air.”

One campaigner, Victoria Lindsell, 66, a volunteer language teacher, said: “We all understand the frustrations, but this is the only way to make the Government listen.

“We’re incredibly sorry, we’ve all been stuck in traffic jams, but to be inactive is a crime.

“I’m wet through and I’m cold, it’s not my choice but I cannot have the responsibility and not do anything about it.”