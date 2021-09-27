Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man denies stab murders of ex-partner and her nine-year-old son

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 11.46am Updated: September 27 2021, 10.53pm
Louth incident (Joe Giddens/PA)
Louth incident (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murders of a mother and her young son who were found stabbed to death.

Daniel Boulton, 29, is alleged to have killed his ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson on May 31.

Ms Vincent, 26, and her son suffered fatal stab wounds in High Holme Road, Louth, Lincolnshire, at about 8.30pm.

Louth incident
Floral tributes and teddy bears left at the scene in High Holme Road, Louth (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, has also been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest, after an incident on June 1 in which an off-duty police officer was stabbed in the Hubbard’s Hills area of the town.

He also faces a charge of burglary after allegedly stealing clothing, food and drink from a bungalow in the Hubbard’s Hills area between May 30 and June 2.

On Monday the defendant spoke only to confirm his name and to deny all charges during a short hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

Boulton, who appeared in court in person, is due to stand trial on January 13.

On June 1, an air ambulance and a number of police vehicles could be seen in the Hubbard’s Hills area, where the officer was injured.

Louth incident
The suspect was arrested at a farm in Louth (Joe Giddens/PA)

The suspect was arrested shortly after the second stabbing incident at a farm near Louth.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at Lincolnshire Police, previously described the case as “one of the most tragic and upsetting investigations” he had dealt with.

Nobody else was injured at the property in High Holme Road, police said.

Remanding Boulton back into custody, Judge John Pini QC said: “I am adjourning your case for trial.

“It is listed for the 13th of January. You will remain in custody. Thank you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]