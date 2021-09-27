Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A look at this week’s Champions League opponents for English clubs

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 1.02pm
Paris St Germain host Manchester City in their first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi (Francois Mori/AP)
This week’s second round of Champions League group fixtures includes a blockbuster clash between Manchester City and Paris St Germain in the French capital and Chelsea taking on Juventus in Turin.

Here, the PA news agency examines the four opposition sides for English clubs across Tuesday and Wednesday.

Paris St Germain

Entertaining City on Tuesday evening, PSG’s first Champions League home match since signing Lionel Messi sees them face the side who knocked them out of last season’s competition in the semi-finals. The 2019-20 runners-up opened their Group A games being held to a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge two weeks ago – domestically, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have won eight out of eight so far as the club look to regain the Ligue 1 trophy they were pipped to last term by Lille.

Porto

Porto's former Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic (left) could face his old club on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA).
Sergio Conceicao’s team, quarter-finalists last season, host Liverpool on Tuesday looking to build on the 0-0 draw secured at Atletico Madrid in their Group B opener, which concluded with their former Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba being sent off in stoppage time. Ex-Reds midfielder Marko Grujic is also among their ranks. Second in Primeira Liga last term behind Sporting Lisbon, they are unbeaten so far this time around, taking 17 points from seven matches.

Villarreal

Villarreal beat Manchester united on penalties in the Europa League final in May (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA).
Four months on from defeating Manchester United on penalties in the Europa League final in Gdansk to give boss Unai Emery a fourth triumph in that competition, the Yellow Submarine meet the Red Devils again at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Villarreal – whose squad includes Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue, Alberto Moreno and Juan Foyth – kicked off their Group F fixtures with a 2-2 home draw with Atalanta. They lost a shootout to Chelsea in the Super Cup, and are 11th in LaLiga with eight points from six games, having won one and drawn the other five.

Juventus

Juve have made a mixed start to the season after bringing back Massimiliano Allegri as boss to replace Andrea Pirlo and selling Cristiano Ronaldo to United following last term’s last-16 Champions League exit and fourth-placed finish in Serie A. They host Chelsea on Wednesday having begun their Group H games by winning 3-0 at Malmo, while their league campaign to date has consisted of two wins, two draws and two losses. Forward Moise Kean is also back at the club, returning on loan from Everton to a squad that features the likes of Alvaro Morata, Aaron Ramsey, Juan Cuadrado and Wojciech Szczesny.

