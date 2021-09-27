Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Firearms laws to be scrutinised over deaths of family of four

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 2.38pm
Kelly Fitzgibbons, four-year-old Ava Needham and two-year-old Lexi Needham were found dead at a house in Woodmancote, near Chichester in West Sussex (Handout/PA)
Kelly Fitzgibbons, four-year-old Ava Needham and two-year-old Lexi Needham were found dead at a house in Woodmancote, near Chichester in West Sussex (Handout/PA)

How a father came to hold a firearms licence before he and his family were shot dead during lockdown is to be examined at an inquest.

The bodies of parents Robert Needham, 42, and Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, were found along with those of children Ava Needham, four, and Lexi Needham, two, at a house in Woodmancote on March 29 2020.

The killings shocked the quiet West Sussex village, a close-knit community located a few miles east of Chichester.

Ms Fitzgibbons was described by her sister as “wonderful and special”, who said her loss “left a hole in our hearts”.

Woodmancote incident
Forensic officers at the scene in Duffield Lane, Woodmancote, West Sussex, where a family of four and their dog were found dead (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking at a hearing on Monday, senior coroner Penelope Schofield said that firearms laws would be put under the microscope in relation to the deaths.

She said the inquest would consider “Mr Needham’s mental and physical health and any matters that may have had a bearing on his state of mind”.

It will also examine “circumstances that led to Mr Needham holding a firearms licence and having access to a shotgun”, she said.

Parallels were drawn between the Woodmancote killings and those in the shooting in Plymouth last month, where firearms legislation has also been under the spotlight.

The Home Office is expected to be involved in the inquest in relation to its involvement in setting national firearms policy.

Woodmancote incident
Police believe the killings are an isolated incident, and no-one else is being sought in connection with them (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In April last year, police announced that following post-mortem examinations, the provisional causes of deaths for the family were “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds”.

Sussex Police said at the time that they believed the killings were an isolated incident and nobody else was being sought in connection with the deaths.

In a tribute, Ms Fitzgibbons’ sister Emma said: “Kelly was a wonderful and special person. She was kind, caring, funny and always smiling with an amazing love for life.

“Kelly was a dedicated and loving mother and adored Rob and her two beautiful children. She had many friends and was devoted to her friends and family.

“Kelly will be missed by so many people and has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.”

The inquest is expected to take place in May next year, with a final decision on a jury yet to be made.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier