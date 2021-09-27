Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Record-breaking Lewis Hamilton backed to reach 120 Formula One victories

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 2.59pm
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 100th career win (Yuri Kochetkov/AP)
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his 100th career win (Yuri Kochetkov/AP)

Formula One motorsport executive Ross Brawn has backed Lewis Hamilton to reach 120 victories after the British star brought up his century in Russia.

The seven-time world champion took advantage of a dramatic rain-hit conclusion to Sunday’s race at Sochi’s Olympic Park to record the landmark haul and assume control of his title battle with Max Verstappen.

Hamilton, 36, levelled Michael Schumacher’s tally of 91 victories last October, and a year on has moved nine ahead of the German driver.

Hamilton put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract extension earlier this season – and Brawn, who was integral in persuading him to leave McLaren for Mercedes – has predicted he could now pass the combined totals of Alain Prost (51), Ayrton Senna (41) and Sir Jackie Stewart (27).

“One hundred is a milestone no one thought anyone would ever reach,” said Brawn, technical director of Ferrari when Schumacher dominated the sport at the turn of the century.

“Michael’s tally of 91 was so far ahead of what anyone else had ever done at that point that it never seemed conceivable that anyone would get near it.

“But then Lewis beat it – and now Lewis has 100 wins. There is nothing stopping him.

“Who knows where it’s going to end up? I don’t think we could predict 200 wins, but I think we could certainly predict 20 more as he’s still massively competitive and motivated. It’s just staggering as it’s a centenary that no one ever thought would be achieved.”

Hamilton will head to the 16th round of a scheduled 22 in Turkey a week on Sunday holding a two-point advantage over Verstappen in his quest for a record-breaking eighth crown.

Hamilton’s Red Bull rival drove from last to second, elevated up the order in the closing stages after he took an early decision to switch from slick to wet tyres.

Lando Norris had been on course to become the youngest British F1 winner, but he was denied a maiden victory when he initially refused to stop for the intermediate rubber. The 21-year-old limped home in seventh.

Brawn added: “Lando will be hurting right now. We all felt his pain when he slid off the track. It was a tragedy.

“You could ask – should his McLaren team have taken the lead and insisted he pit when he said he didn’t want to? I’d say it’s 60/40 in favour of the team making the decision.

“That sinking feeling a driver or a team gets when they realise they made the wrong call, and the lead is evaporating before their very eyes, is horrible.

“They have my sympathies, but that kind of drama is what makes F1 so fantastic.”

