Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Judge told how teenager in ‘crisis situation’ costing council £45,000 a week

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 4.07pm
A judge at the Court of Protection and Central Family Court in London. has raised concern about a shortage of secure accommodation for troubled teenagers (PA/Nick Ansell)
A judge at the Court of Protection and Central Family Court in London. has raised concern about a shortage of secure accommodation for troubled teenagers (PA/Nick Ansell)

A judge has raised concern about a shortage of secure accommodation for troubled teenagers after being told that a council is spending £45,000 a week on the care of a girl in a “crisis situation”.

Mr Justice Peel said everyone involved in the girl’s care agreed that she was in accommodation which was “wholly unsuitable” and described the amount of public money being spent on her care package as “staggering”.

But he did not blame social services bosses or health staff.

He said the problem was caused by a lack of “available placement options”.

The judge considered the girl’s case at an online hearing in the Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are aired, on Monday.

He said the girl, who is in her late teens, could not be identified in media reports of the case and said the council responsible for her care could not be named.

Mr Justice Peel is the latest in a series of judges to raise concern about a shortage of regulated secure accommodation for children in England and Wales.

A barrister representing council bosses responsible for the girl’s care outlined detail of the girl’s case to Mr Justice Peel.

Lucy Leeming said the girl, who has mental health problems and behavioural difficulties, was violent and cared for on a “four to one” basis.

She said the girl was living an a “wholly inappropriate environment” because of limited resources and told the judge that the care package was costing £45,000 a week.

“All those involved in the care of (the girl) appreciate the crisis situation she is in,” Ms Leeming said.

“This is a very woeful situation.”

She said council bosses wanted education ministers to be made aware of the case.

Mr Justice Peel, who is based in the Family Division of the High Court in London, said council bosses could lawfully continue to deprive the teenager of her liberty.

He said the case would be reviewed soon.

“This is yet another case where limited resources and a lack of available placement options means that a young person is currently placed somewhere which everybody agrees is wholly unsuitable,” he said.

“And yet this is taking place at a cost to the public purse of £45,000 a week.

“That is a staggering sum.”

Earlier this year one of Britain’s most senior judges – Supreme Court justice Lord Stephens – described a lack of “proper provision” for children who require approved secure accommodation as “scandalous”.

Lord Stephens raised concern in a Supreme Court ruling on a case concerning another vulnerable teenager in July and said the problem was a scandal that contained “all the ingredients for a tragedy”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier