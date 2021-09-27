Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Father cleared of murdering teen daughter injured as a baby

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 8.44pm
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of 13-year-old Maisie Newell, who died as a result of injuries she sustained as a baby which left her disabled. Her father Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Watford, Herts, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder and stands trial at the Old Bailey.
A father who threw his baby daughter into her cot more than 20 years ago has been cleared of her murder.

Dean Smith, 46, inflicted horrific head injuries to four-week-old Maisie Newell on August 26 2000, from which she never recovered.

Maisie, who was adopted by another family, was left disabled and died on June 28 2014 just before her 14th birthday.

Smith had pleaded guilty to her manslaughter, but denied murder, saying he never intended to hurt her.

A jury deliberated for 12 hours to acquit Smith of the murder charge following a retrial at the Old Bailey.

The defendant appeared emotional in the dock as the verdict was delivered after jurors had been given a majority direction on Monday.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC said it had been a “difficult case” as he adjourned sentencing until November 12.

The court heard how Smith, now of Bushey, Watford, Herts, had initially been jailed for three years in 2001 after admitting grievous bodily harm without intent.

Following Maisie’s death, Smith was arrested and bailed and in 2016 he was informed that police were taking no further action.

But in February 2019, five years after his arrest, he was charged with Maisie’s murder.

The Lady Justice statue atop the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey, London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Jurors were told that at the time of the original offence, Smith had an anti-social personality disorder associated with impulsivity, poor emotional regulation and increased hostility towards others.

Previously in evidence, Smith described himself as a “lowlife scumbag”.

He had admitted tossing his daughter 6ft into her cot at the family home in Edgware, north London, after she did not stop crying.

He told jurors he had asked his partner not to go out that day because he was feeling “anxious” and “on edge”.

He told her: “I don’t feel myself.

“Don’t leave me with a f***ing screaming baby,” the court heard.

After fatally injuring Maisie, stonemason Smith lit a cigarette, drank a beer and played on his PlayStation until his partner returned home and notice she was “pale”.

Smith said she became “hysterical” and told him not to come clean about what happened for fear of losing both their children to care.

On learning of Maisie’s death nearly 14 years later, the defendant said he “broke down”.

“I think I’m a lowlife scumbag.

“I cannot believe I did it.

“I’m disgusted in myself.

“I wish it was me, not her,” he said.

