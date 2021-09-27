Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Firefighters rescue escaped iguana from pub roof

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 10.09pm Updated: September 27 2021, 11.57pm
Ronnie, an iguana, after he was discovered sunbathing on the roof of a pub (PA)
Ronnie, an iguana, after he was discovered sunbathing on the roof of a pub (PA)

Firefighters may be used to rescuing the occasional cat from a tree, but crews in Kent were recently called to something more “scaley”.

Ronnie the runaway iguana was discovered sunbathing on the roof of a pub in Folkestone after giving his owner the slip.

The tropical lizard – apparently giving its best Houdini impression – sneaked out from a nearby window and scaled the pub’s walls.

Fortunately firefighters, using an aerial ladder, managed to find the pet reptile on top of the pub roof where he was basking in the September sun on Monday lunchtime.

“RunawayRonnie”, as he was affectionately referred to following his rooftop adventure, was then safely returned to his owner’s arms

Firefighters were assisted by RSPCA staff in ensuring the herbivore’s wellbeing during the rescue in East Street, Folkestone Harbour.

RSPCA Inspector David Grant said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever been called out to rescue an iguana, particularly one on the loose on a roof.

“He’d climbed right to the top of the house and was sunbathing on the roof ridge. We didn’t want him to run off by frightening him unnecessarily, so we used my drop-net to capture him and we soon had him back on the ground.

“Thankfully, he hadn’t suffered any ill effects from his rooftop adventure and I was soon able to reunite him with his grateful owners who lived below. It could have ended very differently, so I would like to thank Kent Fire & Rescue for all their expert help.”

Firefighters rescue escaped iguana from pub roof
Ronnie on the roof of a pub in Folkestone (PA)

Anyone who would like further information on how to care for exotic animals should visit: www.rspca.org.uk/exotics

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter: “It’s not every day you rescue an iguana from a pub roof but that is exactly what our crews & @offical_RSPCA responded to in #Folkestone earlier.

“#RunawayRonnie had escaped from a nearby window & scaled the pub walls. We’re glad to say he’s safely back in the arms of his owner.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]