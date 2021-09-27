Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Thornberry: Foreign forces trained in UK could commit human rights abuses

By Press Association
September 27 2021, 10.39pm
Emily Thornberry has warned that foreign forces trained in the UK could use their skills to commit human rights abuses (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Emily Thornberry has warned that foreign forces trained in the UK could use their skills to commit human rights abuses (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Countries whose police and military are trained by UK forces could use their expertise to carry out human rights abuses, Labour has warned.

The shadow international trade secretary, Emily Thornberry, pledged at Labour’s annual conference in Brighton that under a Labour Government, the same controls would be placed on providing training as to the sale of arms.

She said this was not currently the case and the “only control applied to requests from overseas forces to receive training in the UK are internal, unpublished risk assessments conducted by the Ministry of Defence and Home Office”.

But she said neither the Ministry of Defence nor the Home Office had been able to confirm how many requests had been turned down in the last five years.

Speaking at a fringe event on Monday, she said: “There is no practical difference between selling Saudi Arabia an attack jet to use against civilians in Yemen, and training a Saudi pilot to fly it.

“So, nor should there be any difference in the law that governs those decisions, or the transparency requirements that come with it.”

Ms Thornberry said the British armed forces and police were “rightly regarded as among the most skilled and professional in the world”.

And she added: “It is no surprise that countries from every continent send their personnel to the UK to learn from ours.”

She said that there were benefits to this, such as tackling collective threats of terrorism and cyber-crime, as well as building international relationships.

“But there is an inescapable problem,” she said.

“If all countries wish to learn from ours, we will inevitably face situations where some of the training being provided in Britain is used to abuse human rights overseas, ranging from the brutal repression of peaceful protesters to the indiscriminate targeting of civilians in war.”

Under a Labour Government, she said: “like arms exports, it will become unlawful for ministers to authorise military and police training where there is a serious risk it will be used by the recipient forces to violate international law, or engage in acts of internal repression, or external aggression.

Myanmar protest
Myanmar, which has sent police to receive training in the UK, has been accused of human rights abuses by protesters across the world (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Like arms exports, the decisions made by ministers on training will be published on a quarterly basis and, like arms exports, those decisions will be subject to scrutiny by Parliament and challenge in the courts.

“And, most importantly, when we conduct the root-and-branch reform of our arms export regime which I promised here in Brighton in 2017, whatever changes we make to that system will apply equally to our provision of training as well.”

In a report released alongside Ms Thornberry’s announcement, Labour said Saudi Arabia had received at least 141 military training courses since the launch of their campaign in Yemen.

The report claimed that Cameroon, which has launched military campaigns against rebels within its own borders, had received a variety of courses, including battle training for platoon commanders, courses for intelligence directors, and three rounds of advanced command courses for senior officers.

Myanmar received five rounds of courses on how to uphold human rights responsibilities before the 2017 Rohingya genocide, which Labour said showed there was an incorrect belief that training would improve states’ behaviour.

Ms Thornberry said: “If we reform these rules correctly, it will not affect the prestige or popularity of the training we offer in the UK, but it will give us greater confidence that those lessons will always be used as a force for good, to uphold the rule of law and protect innocent civilians around the world, and never – as much as we can ever help it – to do the opposite.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier