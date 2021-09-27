Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Smokers ‘80% more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid’

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 12.12am
A new study has found that smokers are 80% more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid (PA)
A new study has found that smokers are 80% more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid (PA)

Smokers are 80% more likely to be admitted to hospital and significantly more likely to die from Covid-19 than non-smokers, new research shows.

The study, led by Oxford University, is the first of its kind to look at both observational and genetic data on smoking and coronavirus.

Until now, experts said, there has been conflicting data on the extent to which smoking affects the risk of hospital admission from Covid-19.

To address the issue, the team looked at primary care records, Covid test results, hospital admissions data and death certificates.

Overall, some 421,469 people were included in the research.

Among them, 1,649 tested positive for Covid, 968 were admitted to hospital related to the virus and 444 people died with Covid-19.

Most (59%) of the overall group had never smoked, over a third (37%) were former smokers and 4% were current smokers.

Among current smokers, most (71%) were light or moderate smokers (one to 19 cigarettes per day) and 29% were heavy smokers (20 or more per day).

The results showed that, compared with never-smokers, current smokers had an 80% higher risk of hospital admission with Covid-19.

They were twice as likely to die if they smoked one to nine cigarettes a day, while those smoking 10 to 19 cigarettes a day were almost six times more likely to die.

Among heavier smokers, people who smoked more than 20 a day were over six times more likely to die compared to people who had never smoked.

Genetic analysis showed that among those genetically more likely to smoke, there was a higher risk of Covid infection and hospital admissions.

The authors concluded that their “results from two analytical approaches support a causal effect of smoking on risk of severe Covid-19”.

Dr Ashley Clift, the lead researcher from Oxford, said: “Our results strongly suggest that smoking is related to your risk of getting severe Covid, and just as smoking affects your risk of heart disease, different cancers, and all those other conditions we know smoking is linked to, it appears that it’s the same for Covid.

“So now might be as good a time as any to quit cigarettes and quit smoking.”

In an editorial accompanying the research, Dr Anthony Laverty and Dr Christopher Millett of Imperial College London said: “A respiratory pandemic should be the ideal moment to focus collective minds on tobacco control.”

The study was published in the journal Thorax.

