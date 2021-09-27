Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man in court charged with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 12.34am
Sabina Nessa (Met Police)
Sabina Nessa (Met Police)

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, was charged on Monday with the murder of the 28-year-old in Kidbrooke, south-east London on September 17.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after being arrested in the East Sussex town in the early hours of Sunday.

Sabina Nessa death
Members of the public attend a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

She taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, also in south-east London.

