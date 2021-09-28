Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
German legislators hold first meeting following election

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 11.47am
Olaf Scholz (AP)
Olaf Scholz (AP)

Germany’s newly-elected legislators are holding their first meetings as the main parties look to put together a new government and digest the results of an election that reduced outgoing chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc to its worst ever result.

The narrow winners of Sunday’s parliamentary election, the centre-left Social Democrats of Olaf Scholz, underlined their hopes of a quick start to talks with the likely kingmakers in a new government.

Several prominent figures in Mrs Merkel’s Union bloc have questioned an initial push by election loser Armin Laschet to lead a new administration.

Armin Laschet
Armin Laschet’s Christian Democratic Union party had its worst ever result (AP)

Since neither of the traditional big parties want to renew their outgoing “grand coalition” of rivals, the third- and fourth-placed parties – the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats – appear to hold the keys to a parliamentary majority.

Leaders of those parties plan to meet each other this week to search for common ground before entertaining advances from potential suitors.

“The Greens and Free Democrats have been invited by us to hold exploratory talks with us this week already if they want,” Social Democratic parliamentary group leader Rolf Muetzenich said before a gathering of his party’s newly elected and outgoing legislators.

Annalena Baerbock
Annalena Baerbock, of Germany’s Green party could be the kingmaker in forthcoming coalition talks (dpa/AP)

Mr Scholz, the outgoing vice chancellor, said on Monday that he wants a new government before Christmas if possible.

Forming a government can take weeks or even months in Germany as parties thrash out in detail the new coalition’s legislative plans.

Mr Laschet’s Union bloc also is holding a meeting later on Tuesday, with recriminations likely after a disastrous campaign for the party.

The Reichstag
It could take weeks to form a new administration in Berlin (AP)

After saying on Sunday night that the party would do “everything we can” to form a new administration, Mr Laschet made clear on Monday that he still hopes to lead a government — but he struck a more reserved tone, arguing that voters had given no party a mandate.

Hesse state governor Volker Bouffier said that “we have no entitlement to take government responsibility”.

The head of the Union’s youth wing, Tilman Kuban, said that “we lost the election, period”.

He argued that the mandate to form a government lies with the Social Democrats, Greens and Free Democrats.

The full 735-member new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, is expected to hold its first meeting next month.

