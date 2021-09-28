Starmer welcomes Ellman back into the Labour fold

Former MP Dame Louise Ellman, who quit Labour because of anti-Semitism, has met Sir Keir Starmer after rejoining the party.

Dame Louise was embraced by Sir Keir as they met in Brighton, where Labour’s conference backed internal rule changes aimed at stamping out the problem.

They had a coffee at the Hilton hotel on Tuesday after Dame Louise announced on Monday she was returning to the Labour fold.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomes Louise Ellman to the Labour Party conference in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Dame Louise resigned her membership in 2019 over the problems under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership but said on Monday Labour was now being led by someone in whom “Britain’s Jews can have trust”.

Sir Keir said he was “heartened” by Dame Louise’s decision to rejoin the party and welcomed it as a “poignant moment”.