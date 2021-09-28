Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man appears in court charged with murder of teacher Sabina Nessa

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 12.38pm
Sabina Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, south-east London on September 17 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Sabina Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, south-east London on September 17 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has been remanded in custody after his first court appearance.

Delivery driver Koci Selamaj, 36, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of the 28-year-old in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on September 17.

Selamaj, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweater and grey jogging bottoms.

He was asked to confirm his name, address and date of birth by the legal advisor.

Following the proceedings through an Albanian interpreter, Selamaj looked straight ahead during the brief hearing.

After being asked for an indication of plea by District Judge Dennis Brennan, Selamaj’s solicitor Aidan Harvey said the 36-year-old intended to plead not guilty.

Ms Nessa was killed as she walked through Cator Park on her way to meet a friend.

Her body was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

District Judge Denis Brennan remanded Selamaj in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier