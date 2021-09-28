Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw sit out training ahead of Villarreal clash

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 1.57pm Updated: September 28 2021, 2.59pm
Maguire and Shaw sat out training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Maguire and Shaw sat out training (Martin Rickett/PA)

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were absent from training ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Villarreal.

The defensive duo were withdrawn during Saturday’s 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League and have been undergoing assessment on the issues that forced them off.

United confirmed Maguire and Shaw both sat out training on Tuesday morning, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to provide an update on their availability against the Spanish side who beat the Red Devils in last season’s Europa League final.

Raphael Varane will join the Norwegian at the press conference previewing Wednesday’s match, which Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss through suspension.

The right-back was sent off in United’s shock 2-1 loss at Young Boys in the Group F opener earlier this month.

Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo trained away from the main group on Tuesday as they continue rehabilitation from injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]