Ministers deny Johnson too slow to act as fuel crisis continues

Ministers have rejected criticism that Boris Johnson failed to mobilise the Army quickly enough as the fuel crisis showed no signs of abating.

The Government announced on Monday it was putting troops on standby to drive petrol tankers as filling stations in many parts of the country continued to run dry.

But with anger building at the long queues faced by motorists, some senior Tories urged the Government to go further and start actively using the military to restore public confidence.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that ordering troops to begin preparing to take on deliveries was the 18th separate measure take by the Government since the spring to alleviate pressure on supplies.

However he acknowledged that Brexit had “no doubt” been a factor in the current problems with a continuing shortage of lorry drivers.

In a pooled clip for broadcasters, Mr Shapps said there were the first “very tentative” signs that the situation was beginning to stabilise with more fuel reaching filling stations.

He admitted, however, that it would take time before the pressure on the forecourts began to ease.

“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilisation in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” he said.

“But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.

“As the industry said yesterday, the sooner we can all return to our normal buying habits, the sooner the situation will return to normal.”