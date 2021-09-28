Where does Roger Hunt stand among Liverpool’s most prolific goalscorers?

Liverpool’s all-time record league goalscorer Roger Hunt has died aged 83.

Here, the PA news agency compares Hunt to some other Liverpool striking greats.

Roger Hunt – 492 appearances, 285 goals

Roger Hunt won two league titles (PA Photos)

‘Sir Roger’, as he was known at Anfield, scored an unrivalled 244 league goals in 404 games. A member of England’s World Cup winning side of 1966, Hunt hit 41 goals in Liverpool’s promotion season of 1961-62 and went on to win two league titles and the FA Cup in 1965.

Ian Rush – 660 appearances, 346 goals

Another goal for Ian Rush (PA)

A goal machine throughout the 1980s, Rush was signed from Chester for a bargain £300,000 and remains the club’s all-time leading scorer. His partnership with Kenny Dalglish was one of the most feared in Europe, and no one was better going one-on-one with a goalkeeper.

Kenny Dalglish – 515 appearances, 172 goals

Kenny Dalglish, king of the Kop (PA)

‘King Kenny’ was brought in from Celtic in 1977 to replace Kevin Keegan and started as he meant to go on, finding the net seven minutes into his league debut against Middlesbrough. A glittering 13-year playing career saw the Scot win six league titles and three European Cups. Dalglish also managed the Reds twice.

Robbie Fowler – 369 appearances, 183 goals

Robbie Fowler was adored at Anfield (David Davies/PA)

Christened ‘God’ by the Kop, local lad Fowler was one of the most natural goalscorers ever to wear the famous red shirt. Close-range tap-ins or 25-yard wonder strikes, Fowler could do the lot. He was an integral part of the Liverpool side which won a unique treble of FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup in 2001.

Mohamed Salah – 210 appearances, 131 goals

Mohamed Salah brought up his century on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

The current Kop idol fittingly scored his 100th Premier League goal for the Reds in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Brentford. Signed from Roma in 2017, Salah helped fire Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.