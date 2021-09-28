Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel insists he is in no place to make vaccination recommendations

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 7.02pm
Thomas Tuchel’s side face Juventus on Wednesday night (Niall Carson/PA)
Thomas Tuchel’s side face Juventus on Wednesday night (Niall Carson/PA)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he is in no position to urge anyone to receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

Midfielder N’Golo Kante has tested positive for Covid and entered self-isolation, meaning he will miss Chelsea’s Champions League clash at Juventus on Wednesday night.

Tuchel admitted he does not know the percentage of his Chelsea players that have been vaccinated, and insisted he is in no place to make public recommendations about vaccinations.

N’Golo Kante challenges Sadio Mane
N’Golo Kante, right, has tested positive for Covid-19 (mike Egerton/PA)

“N’Golo unfortunately tested positive, and needs to have time and follow the Government protocols,” said Tuchel.

“He was not in training today and of course was not with the group. I don’t know the percentage of players vaccinated actually. It’s not even that I don’t want to tell you but I simply don’t know it.

“And we are also only a reflection of society, the players are adults and it’s free choice if they want to get vaccinated or not. And I think we should accept it.

“Every time someone gets it here from us or from our group, it makes us very aware the Covid situation is not over.

“I hope that it gets as less as possible but I clearly don’t have a solution. I can make the decision for myself, and everybody else needs to reflect about it and take a risk or not.

“I think it’s a serious question and vaccination seems to be a proper protection. I am vaccinated, I took the decision for myself. But I don’t really see myself in a position to speak out proper recommendations, I think that would go too far.

“I’m a football coach, I’m not a 100 per cent expert in this and I would leave it up to them. And everybody is adult enough and everybody lives in a free country and a free society, which is a good thing, so people can make their choices.

“Of course we take actions and then are responsible for them, and we don’t like to lose players. But we are not now angry with N’Golo, of course not, we are concerned about him and worried about him, as we are with any injured players who get a kick in a game.

“We will stay in touch with him and bring him back as soon as possible. But of course we’d love to have a full squad of players and full choice.”

Chelsea must take on Juventus in Turin without Kante, but also the injured Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Reece James.

Mount has lost his battle to shake off a knock in time for the trip to Italy, while James will be out for at least another week with ankle trouble.

England boss Gareth Southgate revealed he had received the highest levels of abuse this summer over a video urging the public to get vaccinated.

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
Reece James, pictured, will miss out for Chelsea through injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tuchel insisted any fears over criticism would not stop him speaking out however.

“I’m absolutely not afraid of having a bad reaction, if I was convinced about something I would fight for it and speak out publicly,” said Tuchel.

“But I’m a football coach, I’ve a lot to do and then I’m a father within my family. So I have enough to do and I’m not fully informed, I’m not aware enough about vaccination.

“I’m informed enough that I took the decision for myself. But am I in the position to give recommendations publicly? No I’m not, and that’s why I will not do it.”

More from The Courier