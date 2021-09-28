Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Average fuel prices stable despite crisis

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 7.31pm
Average UK fuel prices prices remain stable (Jacob King/PA)
Average UK fuel prices prices remain stable despite long queues and pump closures, although there are incidents of filling stations hiking charges.

Government figures show that the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts increased by just a fraction of 1p to £1.35 on Monday.

Typical diesel prices rose from £1.37p to £1.38p over the same period.

The AA said that instances of petrol stations increasing prices are likely to be attempts to deter drivers from topping up fuel tanks when they do not need to.

It added that prices at forecourts off main roads “tend to be dearer” but “not massively”.

The RAC has warned that rising wholesale prices are set to be passed on to motorists in the coming days, with oil edging closer to 80 US dollars a barrel.

The Daily Express reported that hundreds of forecourts are selling petrol at more than £1.50 per litre.

Online news site Black Country Live said an independent Esso-branded garage in Wednesbury, West Midlands was selling petrol at 149.9p per litre.

Community campaigner David Wilkes called the owners “greedy”, adding: “It’s ridiculous how companies raise prices, especially when it’s unfair for residents and other car users, and not thinking about the local community who use the garage. It is pure greed.”

