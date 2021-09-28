Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Labour warns that people are postponing having children due to cost of living

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 7.46pm
Anneliese Dodds (Jacob King/PA)
People are putting off settling down and having children because of the rising cost of living overseen by the Government, a Labour frontbencher has said.

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds was speaking at a fringe event at her party’s conference in Brighton.

She said a combination of factors that would hit household budgets meant that only those who were well-off could afford to start a family or have more children.

Ms Dodds said: “There is evidence that quite a lot of people are putting off ‘settling down’ because of cost pressures.

“So they’re feeling like they’re not able to start having a family because of those cost pressures… they don’t know if they’re going to be in the same accommodation for a longer period, or they’re putting off having other children.

“That is a phenomenon that is really quite disturbing if we think through the implications of it, that actually it’s only those better-off people who would be able to have either a family at the age that they would want to have it at or the number of children that they themselves would want to have.

“I really think that’s quite disturbing.”

Ms Dodds told the event that struggling financially and being in debt was “a feature of life” for many families before the pandemic.

But coronavirus had exacerbated the crisis, she said, citing rising private rents, a lack of social housing, the cost of childcare and utilities, the cut to the Universal Credit uplift, and the rise in National Insurance.

She said: “My problem with the current situation is (that) the structural factors driving what is essentially a gap between people’s incomes and their outgoings are not being grasped.”

She added: “We are seeing a number of measures, choices made by Government, that will make that situation worse.”

And she said Government ministers needed to stop framing Universal Credit as a benefit only for those out of work.

Ms Dodds said: “We do need to recognise the fact that many people will need that support from social security.

“You still have the Prime Minister and Chancellor describing Universal Credit as if it were uniquely support for people who are not in work, we know that’s not true.”

