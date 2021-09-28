Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

British-built spacecraft prepares to make first Mercury flyby

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 7.55pm
BepiColombo will come within just 124 miles of the planet (ESA/ATG medialab/PA)
BepiColombo will come within just 124 miles of the planet (ESA/ATG medialab/PA)

A British-built spacecraft is set to reach its destination planet Mercury on Friday for the first of six planned flybys.

BepiColombo will swoop within just 124 miles of the smallest planet in the Solar System, taking photographs and collecting data for scientists on Earth.

Launched on October 20 2018, the spacecraft needs nine gravity assist flybys – one at Earth, two at Venus and six at Mercury – before entering orbit around the planet in 2025.

Two orbiters, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mercury Planetary Orbiter and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency-led (JAXA) Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter, Mio, will help scientists to better understand the planet’s origin and its evolution as the closest to the sun.

The last flyby look place around Venus on August 10, though a week later a correction nudge was needed to set the spacecraft in the right direction.

“It is because of our remarkable ground stations that we know where our spacecraft is with such precision,” said Elsa Montagnon, spacecraft operations manager for the mission.

“With this information, the flight dynamics team at ESOC (European Space Operations Centre) know just how much we need to manoeuvre, to be in the right place for Mercury’s gravitational assist.

“As is often the case, our mission’s path has been planned so meticulously that no further correction manoeuvres are expected for this upcoming flyby. BepiColombo is on track.”

Although the spacecraft will take photos, this time round they will not be high resolution as the main camera is blocked by a transfer module when in cruise mode.

Three monitoring cameras, with the ability to take low resolution black and white snapshots, will instead get to work from about five minutes after the time of close approach and up to four hours later.

As BepiColombo is arriving on the planet’s nightside, conditions are not ideal to take images directly at the closest approach, thus the closest image will be captured from a distance of about 620 miles.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the first results from measurements taken so close to Mercury’s surface,” said Johannes Benkhoff, ESA’s BepiColombo project scientist.

“When I started working as project scientist on BepiColombo in January 2008, Nasa’s Messenger mission had its first flyby at Mercury. Now it’s our turn. It’s a fantastic feeling.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]