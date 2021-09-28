Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Starmer spoke to Rayner after her ‘scum’ attack on Tories

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 8.49pm Updated: September 28 2021, 10.13pm
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said he had spoken to Angela Rayner about her attack on the “scum” in the Tory government.

The Labour leader said he had a “different style” from his deputy and said again that he would not have used the language she did.

Speaking to Channel 5 News in Brighton, the Labour leader said: “I talked to Angela, yes.

“I’m not going to disclose to you our private conversation, I talk to Angela several times a day.

“I talk to Angela all the time, we have different styles Angela and I, I wouldn’t have used the words that she used.”

He told Sky News the pair had “huge agreements and disagreements” during their conversations.

Ms Rayner has resisted calls from the Tories to apologise for her diatribe against Boris Johnson and the Cabinet.

Ms Rayner has challenged Mr Johnson to sit down with her and apologise for his own “racist, homophobic and sexist” comments before she says sorry for her attack on Conservatives.

She tweeted that people “seem to be far more concerned with my choice of language” than the Prime Minister’s own past comments.

“I’m very happy to sit down with Boris. If he withdraws his comments and apologises, I’ll be very happy to apologise to him,” the Ashton-under-Lyne MP added.

She attached reports of Mr Johnson using offensive remarks such as comparing burka-wearing Muslim women with “letter boxes” and describing gay men as “tank-topped bum boys”.

