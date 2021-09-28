Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duke of York acknowledges court papers over ‘sex assault’ claims

By Press Association
September 28 2021, 9.04pm
The Duke of York (Neil Hall/PA)
The Duke of York has acknowledged he has been served with a lawsuit from a woman who claims he assaulted her, US officials have said.

Virginia Giuffre is seeking damages after alleging that Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was under 18.

He vehemently denies the allegations.

They are part of a civil claim which is being brought through the US courts.

Tuesday’s acknowledgement was confirmed in a joint agreement which was signed by Andrew’s lawyer and approved by a Manhattan federal judge before entered into the public court record.

The papers were signed on Andrew’s behalf by his Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler.

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
The papers were served on September 21 and Andrew has until October 29 to provide a response.

A further legal conference has been set for November 3.

Ms Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

The death was ruled to be suicide.

Ms Giuffre is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

Court documents show that lawyers for both sides spoke on September 21 and the time for the duke to respond was extended.

This latest point in the legal process is so a judge can be satisfied that proper notification of the allegations has been delivered to the defendant and they have enough time to respond.

In a previous legal hearing Mr Brettler said that Ms Giuffre had previously entered into a “settlement agreement” with Epstein in 2009 that would nullify her case.

The 2009 settlement is currently sealed.

