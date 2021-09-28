Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Greg Rutherford qualifies for place in Great Britain bobsleigh team

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.09am
Olympic champion Greg Rutherford retired from athletics competition during 2018 (Richard Sellers/PA)
London 2012 Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford has been selected for the Great Britain bobsleigh squad as they aim to qualify for the 2022 Winter Games.

Rutherford will attempt to become the first British athlete to win a medal at both the summer and winter Olympics should the team make it to Beijing.

The 34-year-old added bronze from the 2016 Games to the long jump gold he claimed on a memorable ‘Super Saturday’ in London.

Rutherford, who retired from athletics in 2018, is set to compete as part of the four-man bobsleigh team, with qualification determined across seven events.

“A few weeks ago we had our trials and I managed to qualify for the British team to compete this winter,” Rutherford wrote on Instagram.

“The team now has to qualify for the Olympic Games by placing well on the World Cup circuit (as does every team).

“This has been a huge undertaking, going from a very retired former athlete to retraining in a new sport and qualifying for the team.

“A massive thank you to everyone who’s helped thus far.”

Rutherford, whose team continue to look for more financial backing on their self-funded Olympic journey, added: “We start competing in a couple of months’ time with the medal dream very much alive.”

