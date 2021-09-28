Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taiwan’s politicians brawl after opposition rushes the podium

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.26am
Premier Su Tseng-chang, in purple mask, tries to make a policy speech amid a scuffle between opposition Nationalist party and ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers (EBC/AP)
Taiwan’s legislature descended into a rowdy brawl after opposition politicians interrupted an important policy address and rushed the podium.

Opposition politicians pushed their way to the speaker’s podium as the chamber’s head, Su Tseng-chang, was opening his annual address on the government’s performance with a focus on national security and the economy.

In the ensuing melee, a few politicians were shoved to the ground and others poured out bottles of water onto their opponents.

Mr Su was unable to give his speech.

The opposition politicians, members of the Nationalist party, or Kuomingtang, broke through the protective barrier formed by members of Mr Su’s own party, the ruling Democratic Progress Party, as they shouted for the speaker’s resignation over his government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opposition politicians rushed the podium (EBC/AP)
The Nationalist party has criticised the ruling administration over its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Legislators on Tuesday waved signs which called recently shortened quarantine requirements for pilots a “big breach”.

Taiwan faced a large coronavirus outbreak in May and June this year, in which more than 800 people died.

Many had suspected the outbreak had come from pilots returning home who only had to do three-day quarantines.

The original source of the May outbreak has not been officially confirmed.

Last year, members of the Nationalist Party brought pig guts into the chamber and threw them around in a melee to protest against Taiwan’s removal of a ban on American pork products.

On YouTube, where videos of the fight were shared, many comments were supportive of the brawl.

Some praised the Kuomingtang for “becoming stronger”.

