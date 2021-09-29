Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MPs urge Government to define levelling-up agenda

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 2.42am
One of the platforms for the new Elizabeth Line at Woolwich station in east London (PA)
One of the platforms for the new Elizabeth Line at Woolwich station in east London (PA)

MPs have urged the Government to define the “levelling-up” agenda so its effectiveness can be assessed.

A report by the Commons Transport Select Committee said the Government “assumes” that infrastructure investment can reduce regional inequalities in the UK.

But the “levelling-up” concept is “not supported by detailed metrics or a clear definition”, the committee stated.

That must change for it to amount to “more than rhetoric”, the report warned.

A HS2 boring machine
The committee said several projects had exceeded cost and time estimates, such as HS2 and Crossrail (Steve Parsons/PA)

“To allow Parliament and the public to judge the effectiveness of the Government’s infrastructure plans, the Government must publish detailed metrics that define and measure the ‘levelling-up’ concept.”

The committee said the Department for Transport failed to explain how major transport projects can support the policy.

It noted that several schemes have exceeded cost and time estimates, such as HS2 and Crossrail.

The report also urged officials to prioritise projects which support connectivity, growth and productivity.

Tory MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the committee, said: “Successive governments have struggled to deliver major transport infrastructure to time and budget.

“It’s clear that the project management and delivery of these projects could be substantially improved.

“Too many projects start out with early political announcements but no clear view of the finish line. As a consequence, many overrun on time and budget without sufficient accountability.

“We see the benefit of a UK-wide infrastructure programme – we want the public to share that view, too. Government must set out the definition and metrics by which success will be defined.”

He added: “If levelling up amounts to more than rhetoric, then it requires definition and metrics.”

