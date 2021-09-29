Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Commonwealth Games baton relay to cover approximately 90,000 miles

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 3.07am Updated: September 29 2021, 6.23am
Birmingham 2022’s Queen’s Baton Relay will begin its journey from Buckingham Palace on October 7 (Jacob King/PA Images).
The Commonwealth Games baton relay will begin on October 7 and cover approximately 90,000 miles, organisers have announced.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s baton relay starts at Buckingham Palace and will visit all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days.

The global journey, featuring around 7,500 ‘baton bearers’, will conclude at the opening ceremony in July next year where the final carrier will return the baton to the Queen.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin said: “The Queen’s baton relay is one of the most special aspects of the Commonwealth Games as it so vividly symbolises the friendship, respect and unity across our 72 nations and territories.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will start its journey from Buckingham Palace on October 7 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images).

“When Her Majesty The Queen places her message to the Commonwealth into the baton at Buckingham Palace next week, it will start a spectacular 294-day journey that will begin the final countdown to the opening ceremony.

“I know that communities across the Commonwealth will be so excited to see the baton as it passes through their own villages, towns and cities.

“I hope that as many Commonwealth citizens as possible can be part of the relay so that they can experience the true magic of the Commonwealth Games.”

The baton, equipped with a camera, heart-rate monitor, atmospheric sensors and LED lighting, will return to the UK on June 10 and will spend five days in Scotland, four in Northern Ireland and five in Wales.

It will then cover the length and breadth of England for 25 days from July 4.