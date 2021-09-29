Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Andy Murray cruises into second round at San Diego Open

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 4.39am
Andy Murray is through to the second round of the San Diego Open (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray is through to the second round of the San Diego Open (John Walton/PA)

Andy Murray cruised through to the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight sets win over American Denis Kudla on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Murray, given a wild card entry into the hard-court tournament, beat the 94th-ranked Kudla 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 69 minutes.

The Scot, currently ranked 109th, will now face a challenging second round match against Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud, the world number 10.

Murray arrived in San Diego after reaching the quarter-finals at the Moselle Open in Metz last week, his best finish in seven tournaments since his latest comeback in June after lengthy spells in recent years due to hip surgery and a string of other injuries.

The former world number one had few problems dispensing with the 29-year-old Kudla, who gained entry as a lucky loser.

Murray won 90% of his first serve points compared with Kudla’s 63% and won 47% of his second serve points.

He also converted three of four break points against Kudla’s serve while not allowing his opponent a single break point over both sets

Murray’s last 16 match will be his first meeting with Ruud, who has been in strong form this year with tournament wins on clay in Geneva, Bastad, Gstaad and Kitzbuhel, with his world ranking rising from 27th in January to his current place in the top 10.

More from The Courier