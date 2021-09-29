Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australian tour operator has lucky escape in crocodile attack

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 7.57am Updated: September 29 2021, 8.13am
Sean Dearly shows off his bandaged arm after the crocodile attack (Channel 9 via AP)
An Australian wildlife tour operator said he was lucky to escape more serious injury or even death when a crocodile lunged from a river and clamped his hand in its jaws.

Sean Dearly was attacked on Monday on the Adelaide river in the Northern Territory which is renowned for its “jumping crocodiles” – large crocodiles that rise vertically from the water to snatch chicken carcasses dangled from long poles extended from tourist cruise boats.

Mr Dearly, 60, spoke on Wednesday about his encounter with a young 7ft crocodile.

“I’m feeling all right. I’m a bit sore in the arm, of course, but, yeah, I survived it,” he told Nine Network television.

Dearly had his right hand and forearm in a cast, but did not detail his injuries. He had undergone surgery to repair a severed tendon in his hand, the Northern Territory News reported.

Dearly said he told the 18 tourists on his cruise on Monday to keep their entire bodies inside the boat at all times for safety.

He then did the opposite when he decided to retrieve a pole he had been using to feed meat to raptors and had dropped overboard.

He was about to grab the pole and “immediately something lunged on to me,” Dearly said.

The crocodile remained clamped on to his arm as he drew back.

“I’ve lifted a crocodile up and I’ve gone, ‘My god, what have I got here?’ And I’m thinking, ‘What are we going to do about this? It’s hanging off my arm,’” Dearly said.

Dearly said he hoped the crocodile would not twist its body, which could have caused more serious tearing wounds and potentially dragged him overboard.

“If it had gone into a twist, it would have given me a bit of grief,” Dearly said.

“It went for another bite and it actually released its grip and I just got my arm out as soon as it released. So I was pretty lucky it dropped back down in the water,” he added.

An ambulance was called to the scene but Dearly had already left in a car to make the hour-long journey to the nearest hospital at Palmerston, near Darwin.

“If it had been one of our bigger crocodiles, we’ve got Brutus and the Dominator up the river there, massive animals,” Dearly said, referring to Adelaide river crocs that are respectively 18 feet and 20 feet long.