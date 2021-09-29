Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Key minor parties meet to decide who will succeed Merkel as Germany’s chancellor

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 8.28am
Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck are leading figures in the German Green party (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck are leading figures in the German Green party (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany’s next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.

Sunday’s parliamentary election left Germany’s traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign.

The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps and have different approaches to issues including the economy and fighting climate change.

In recent decades, the Greens have tended toward the centre-left Social Democrats of narrow election winner Olaf Scholz. The Free Democrats have tended toward Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc, which finished second under would-be successor Armin Laschet — its worst-ever result.

In identical Instagram posts on Wednesday, Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock and Free Democrat leader, Christian Lindner, posted a picture of themselves with Baerbock’s fellow Green leader, Robert Habeck, and the Free Democrats’ general secretary, Volker Wissing.

“In the search for a new government, we are sounding out common ground and bridges over things that divide us — and even finding some,” the posts read. “Exciting times.”

They didn’t say how or when they will proceed or give any other details. The Social Democrats have said they would like to start exploratory talks as early as this week.

The only other combination of parties that would have a majority in parliament is a repeat of the often bad-tempered outgoing “grand coalition” of the two big parties, which neither of them wants.

Merkel’s current coalition came about after the 2017 election when Lindner pulled the plug on talks on a possible alliance with the chancellor’s Union and the Greens.

